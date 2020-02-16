Home

Rosemary Gray

Rosemary Gray Obituary
Rosemary Gray December 8, 1922 - January 26, 2020 San Diego Rosemary Gray passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl and son, Michael. Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou, Victoria and Rosemary and her son, Daniel; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Rosemary worked side by side with her husband in an income tax preparation business they built together for over 40 years here in San Diego. Mom enjoyed family, entertaining and traveling the world with our Dad. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all.Mass will be held on Monday, February 17th, at 11:00 am at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church in University City.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
