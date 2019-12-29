|
Rosemary Rosie' McLaughlin Spring Valley Rosemary was born in Washington, D.C. where she earned her R.N. from Georgetown University. She and her husband Dennis moved to Spring Valley in 1955 where Rosemary was an active member of St. John of the Cross parish. Rosemary is survived by her daughter Erin, her son Shamus, and two grandchildren Emily and Kyler McLaughlin. A mass service will be held at St. John of the Cross in Lemon Grove on January 6th, 2020 at 10:00 am. December 29, 1928 - December 22, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019