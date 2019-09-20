Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Pugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary S. Pugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary S. Pugh Obituary
Rosemary S. Pugh October 22, 1928 - July 14, 2019 National City Rosemary Pugh, a longtime resident of National City, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2019. She was 90 years old. Born in Visalia, California, in 1928. She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School and lived in National City almost her entire life with 65 years of it on Delta Street. Rosemary was predeceased by her husband Carroll "Cal" Pugh Sr. and daughter Theresa lee Pugh. Rosemary is survived by her two sons Carroll Pugh Jr. of Camp Verde, Arizona, Howard Pugh of National City and a daughter Sheridan Lucas of Molalla, Oregon. She had three grandchildren, Justin Pugh of Sparks, Nevada, Dustin Pugh of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Sarah Lucas of Chandler, Arizona. She had seven great-grandchildren, Haleigh Pugh and Tristan Kenney/Pugh of Camp Verde, Arizona, Kristen, James, Vivian, Madeline and Evelyn, all of Nevada. Rosemary is also survived by her two brothers Gary McMullen, Darrell McMullen and a sister, Kathleen McMullen, all lifetime residents of San Diego County. Interment was at La Vista Cemetery on August 5, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.