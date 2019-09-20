|
Rosemary S. Pugh October 22, 1928 - July 14, 2019 National City Rosemary Pugh, a longtime resident of National City, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2019. She was 90 years old. Born in Visalia, California, in 1928. She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School and lived in National City almost her entire life with 65 years of it on Delta Street. Rosemary was predeceased by her husband Carroll "Cal" Pugh Sr. and daughter Theresa lee Pugh. Rosemary is survived by her two sons Carroll Pugh Jr. of Camp Verde, Arizona, Howard Pugh of National City and a daughter Sheridan Lucas of Molalla, Oregon. She had three grandchildren, Justin Pugh of Sparks, Nevada, Dustin Pugh of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Sarah Lucas of Chandler, Arizona. She had seven great-grandchildren, Haleigh Pugh and Tristan Kenney/Pugh of Camp Verde, Arizona, Kristen, James, Vivian, Madeline and Evelyn, all of Nevada. Rosemary is also survived by her two brothers Gary McMullen, Darrell McMullen and a sister, Kathleen McMullen, all lifetime residents of San Diego County. Interment was at La Vista Cemetery on August 5, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019