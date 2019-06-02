|
Rosemary Taylor April 10, 1926 - October 25, 2018 Escondido Rosemary Taylor died at the age of 92 on October 25, 2018 in Rocklin, CA. Rosemary was a resident of Escondido, CA, for 44 years before she moved to No. California in 2012. Born Rosemary Eicher in Wayland, IA on April 10, 1926, she was predeceased by her parents, Wilbur and Beatrice Eicher, and her sons, Michael Taylor and Daniel Taylor. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Eicher (Jorge), of Timonium, MD, and her son, Timothy Taylor (Candace) of Sacramento. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 341 S. Kalmia St., Escondido, CA 92025.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 2 to June 5, 2019