Dr. Rosita Borunda Lovec Ph.D.
Dr. Rosita Borunda Lovec, PhD. June 5, 1935 - May 28, 2020 San Diego Dr. Rosita Borunda Lovec, PhD. passed into the hands of our Lord during the early morning hours of Thursday, May 28, 2020. While she joins her husband and celestial family, she leaves behind a legacy of love and hope. She was born to Francisco & Clementina Borunda on June 5, 1935, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, where she later met her husband, Gary Lovec. The two settled in San Diego, California, where she would eventually attend San Diego State University, graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Lauded by her peers for her work in her field and the community, she would eventually open her own therapy practice. Her great thirst for knowledge, zeal for life, and loving spirit are how she'll be remembered in the hearts of those who loved and knew her. She is survived by her son, David; and daughter, Denise; as well as grandchildren: Mark, Charisse, and Davina; her great-grandchildren: Levi, Rogan, Lottie, Tillie, Brooks; and remaining family. Although she is gone, she will not be forgotten. May her soul bloom eternal. Siempre en nuestros corazones. A viewing is scheduled for June 18, 2020, from 4:00 pm 8:00 pm at the Clairemont Mortuary located at 4266 Abernathy Ave, San Diego, CA 92117.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clairemont Mortuary
4266 Mt Abernathy Ave
San Diego, CA 92117
8582792211
