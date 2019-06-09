Resources More Obituaries for Roswell Austin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roswell Wallace Austin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Roswell Wallace Austin July 28, 1920 - June 2, 2019 San Diego A man of keen intellect, compassion, and gentle humor, Roswell W. Austin will be remembered and deeply missed by those who knew him. Ros passed away peacefully on June 2, surrounded by family. Born and raised in Taunton, Massachusetts, Roswell (Ros) was the third and youngest child of William Wallace Austin, Jr. and Marion Fournier Austin. A Sea Scout and a trumpet player, he was voted "best dancer" by his high school classmates. Ros and his sisters, Mabel and Elinor, were the first in their family to attend college. In 1942, Ros graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in engineering. For a decade, he worked as a test engineer for General Electric in upstate New York. This was a time of great camaraderie with fellow engineers, sailing on Lake George, skiing the Adirondacks, and exploring the Canadian Maritimes by roadster. In 1953, Ros accepted a position as a research engineer at the Visibility Laboratory, an applied optics laboratory at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. This proved to be the work of Ros's lifetime. He was passionate about scientific research and engaged with an international ocean optics community. He is remembered as an esteemed colleague, respected leader, and valued mentor. He retired as laboratory director in 1987, but continued his work as a consultant for some time. Soon after arriving in San Diego, Ros met and married Patricia (Pat) Embshoff. They settled into an ocean view home on Point Loma where they raised their three children and savored countless Pacific sunsets. Ros shared with his children a love for music, the outdoors, travel, and photography. He and Pat enjoyed good food, especially dinner parties with family, friends, and colleagues. After retirement, Ros and Pat alternated worldwide travel adventures with time at home with family and friends. Pat died in 2011 from Alzheimer's disease. Ros strongly believed in the value of education. He encouraged and supported others with their educational needs. He was, himself, always curious to learn and try new things, understand problems and search for solutions. For more than six decades, Ros was active in community service with the Point Loma chapter of Kiwanis International, continuing well into his 90s. Ros is survived by his children: John (and wife, Jacqueline), Nancy (and husband, Andy), Barbara (and husband, Charlie); grandchildren: Francesca (and partner, Nico), Derek, Gwen; and beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is planned for early August. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019