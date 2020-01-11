|
Rowland Burnie' Burnstan, Jr. August 11, 1931 - January 6, 2020 Calsbad, CA Rowland Burnstan Jr., 88, passed away January 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born August 11, 1931 in Albany, New York, he graduated from the University of North Carolina and received his MBA from Indiana University. He served in the Air Force then enjoyed a varied and exciting career that took him and his family around the world. He started at Colgate Palmolive International (Europe), then was president of Cyanamid International French subsidiary, then enjoyed top management assignments for Dole International (Japan), Max Factor (Canada), Textron (USA) and Helene Curtis International (Japan). Finally, he was a Professor and Board Member at Lake Forest Graduate School of Management in Chicago. In 2002 he retired to Carlsbad. Burnie is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan; brother, Alex; daughter, Lynn; sons, Rowland III and Richard; and grandchildren Mindy, Alexis, Layne, Alice and Chase.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020