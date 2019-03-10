Rowland Ron' Gibson June 17, 1937 - February 23, 2019 Alpine Ron was born in Cairo, Egypt, to an English father and American mother. They returned to the United States in 1939 when the war in Europe was heating up. Ron spent most of his childhood in Pittsburgh and then the family moved to California. He graduated from Hoover High, went on to get his degree from SDSU and subsequently a master's and teaching credential from Point Loma. He was a teacher and counselor in the Sweetwater school district for 34 years.Ron loved teaching and coaching. He did some coaching at the high school level and then became involved in his son's and daughter's baseball and softball teams.Road trips were his passion in retirement. Non-stop road trips! Ron is survived by his wife, Clara; son, Michael (Julie); and daughter, Allison (Ron) Oswald; sister, Madeline Myers; six grandchildren; and Sadie, a yellow lab that was his great companion.There will be no services. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary