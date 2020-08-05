Roxanna C Grissen April 16, 1939 - July 29, 2020 Chula Vista Roxanna Grissen passed peacefully, with her children and granddaughter by her side, on July 29, 2020, after battling a long illness. She was 81 years old. She was a supportive and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest love was for her family and delighted with her nickname, GG, by the great-grandkids. Born and raised in Holland, Michigan, she attended Holland High School, where she met the love of her life, Duane Grissen. They married on May 29, 1959, and soon had three children in tow. It was the 1960's and what better time to move the family out west, to Covina, CA to be close to Duane's twin brother, Del and family, and to experience that Southern California lifestyle! Duane's job soon ushered them to San Diego, where they made Chula Vista their residence for 29 years. Roxanna obtained a master's degree in education from SDSU and became the favorite 1st-3rd grade teacher at Valle Lindo Elementary. Always the crafty one, her great passion and talent for all things sewing is evident in the legacy she leaves behind of countless table runners, wall hangings, candle and candy holders, and especially her skilled patchwork quilts that she gifted to friends, her children, grandchildren and each great-grandchild. Through these precious, beautiful pieces, she will continue to be loved, honored and remembered. Roxanna was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Duane Grissen, and brother, Royce Rudolph. She is survived by her three children, Debbie and husband, Steve Markley, Cathy Grissen, Jeff Grissen; six grandchildren, Kellie, AJ, Chris, Conner, Gerrit, Abbie; and six great-grandchildren, Chloe, Chelsea, Levi, Bryan, James and Nora.There will be a private, Celebration of Life Luncheon with immediate family on Saturday, August 8, 2020.



