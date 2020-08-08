Roxanne Belle Hanson
San Diego
Roxanne Belle Hanson, also affectionately known by her loved ones as "Ruru," "Roxy," or "Foxy," passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020 at her home in Escondido, California, at the age of 29. She was born on July 31, 1990, at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California, the daughter of Cynthia and Frank Hanson.She is survived by her parents, father, Frank Hanson and his partner, Anne Lombard, mother, Cynthia Hanson and her partner, John Saunders, her older sister, Alicia Hanson and her husband, Bartholomew Broad, her daughters, Sophia Houle and Juniper Houle and their father, Robert Houle, her daughter, Ceceilia, her maternal grandparents, Charlotte and Thomas Van Petten, her many aunts and uncles, cousins, and numerous supportive friends.Above all, Roxanne loved her daughters, who were her pride and joy. She is remembered by her family and friends as being exceptionally kind, compassionate, generous, smart, loving, artistic, hard-working, and having a great sense of humor. She loved animals, bugs, the outdoors, music, crocheting, anime, crime shows, and could beat you at any video game. She was looking forward to participating in the Phlebotomy program at Mesa Community College, and hoped one day to finish her undergraduate degree in Entomology at the University of California, Davis. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to HealthRIGHT 360 (please designate North County Serenity House): https://www.healthright360.org/donate