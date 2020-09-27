



Roxie Cordova (Knapp)

October 26, 1934 - December 12, 2019 Mesa, AZ - Roxie (Knapp) Cordova, 85, born October 26th, 1934 in El Centro, CA went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on December 12th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Roxie's full maiden name was Roxie Willis-Knapp. Roxie resided in San Diego, CA. until she was 10 years old. At 10 years old, Roxie's older sister, Mary Bravo, raised Roxie in Tucson, Arizona. Roxie graduated from Tucson High School, where she met, Miguel T. Cordova.



They married in 1957. After Mike completed his Engineering Degree from the University of Arizona, his working career took him to Scottsdale, AZ, where Mike and Roxie lived for over 25 years, creating a beautiful family, raising five children in the Catholic church. Roxie remained in her loving home up to her passing from this earth. Roxie was surrounded by the love of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dear friends. Roxie is preceded in death by her husband, Miguel Richard Trujillo Cordova. Roxie is survived by 3 sons, 2 Daughters, 11 Grandchildren, and 6 Great- Grandchildren. This Memoriam is placed in the San Diego Union-Tribune by Roxie's daughter, Virginia (Cordova) Shaw, who lives in San Diego, with the hope of celebrating the beautiful person Roxie was to any relatives that might still reside in San Diego. Relatives may contact Roxie's daughter, Virginia, at the following email address: virginiashawchateau@gmail.com.



