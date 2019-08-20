|
Roy D. Thomasson March 3, 1919 - August 13, 2019 SAN DIEGO Roy D. Thomasson, 100, peacefully passed away on August 13, 2019. He was a long time Pacific Beach resident and retired businessman. He donated his body for science to the UCSD School of Medicine, and his life will be memorialized next to his wife, Betty Thomasson, on their marker at Fort Rosecrans.Born in Whittier, Iowa, his family moved to Aurora, IL in 1930, where he graduated from Aurora West High School in 1938.On June 20, 1944, Roy married the love of his life, Helen Elizabeth "Betty" Huseby Thomasson. That same year, he received his notice to appear with the Navy and they moved to San Diego, CA. Roy was a charter member of the Pacific Beach Lions Club serving the community for 52 years.In 1954, Betty and Roy bought the land, put up the building, and opened Home Improver Supplies hardware and lumber store, now Ace Hardware, at 1544 Grand Ave. He proudly sold the store and retired in 1971.Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Thomasson in 1989; his sister Hester Loretta Thomasson in 2006; his son, David Lee Thomasson in 2011; and his brother, Leland Thomasson in 2014. Surviving are his sister, Mary Lou Conover; current wife, Genevieve "Jerry" Johnson; granddaughter, Mary MT Bush; grandson, Roy DJ Thomasson; two great-granddaughters, Betty and Maggie Bush; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Pacific Beach Kiwanis Club Youth Program, your local church, or a local community organization of your choice. In lieu of a service, his wish is that family and friends gather with those that are near and raise a glass to think about the Good Times we had!!!He always said, "Life is Good!"
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019