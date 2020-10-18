Roy French

January 8, 1944 - October 13, 2020

San Diego

Roy French, 76, died in San Diego, CA on Tue 10/13, 2020, from Pulmonary Fibrosis.Roy was born January 8, 1944 at Dalhart Texas, to adopting parents Fred & Raylene French.In 1985, Roy married Dora Kolbeinsdottir. They made their home in San Diego for the next 37 years. Through the marriage, Roy had the great honor of becoming the step-father of David Gudlaugsson.Roy was preceded in death by his parents, half-brother Joe McKinney and half-sister Pat McKinney.He is survived by his wife Dora, of the home; David Gudlaugsson, Royal Oak, Michigan; James French, wife Carolyn, Springfield Mo; and numerous nieces & nephews.Please send any condolences for Dora & David to: dora@dorafrench.com



