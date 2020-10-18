1/1
Roy French
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy French
January 8, 1944 - October 13, 2020
San Diego
Roy French, 76, died in San Diego, CA on Tue 10/13, 2020, from Pulmonary Fibrosis.Roy was born January 8, 1944 at Dalhart Texas, to adopting parents Fred & Raylene French.In 1985, Roy married Dora Kolbeinsdottir. They made their home in San Diego for the next 37 years. Through the marriage, Roy had the great honor of becoming the step-father of David Gudlaugsson.Roy was preceded in death by his parents, half-brother Joe McKinney and half-sister Pat McKinney.He is survived by his wife Dora, of the home; David Gudlaugsson, Royal Oak, Michigan; James French, wife Carolyn, Springfield Mo; and numerous nieces & nephews.Please send any condolences for Dora & David to: dora@dorafrench.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved