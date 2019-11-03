|
|
Roy H. Ryan November 18, 1942 - October 14, 2019 SAN DIEGO Roy H. Ryan passed away October 14, 2019, in San Diego. He was born on November 18, 1942, in San Diego, California. He grew up in Point Loma, where he attended Dana Junior High and Point Loma High School. It was there that he met the love of his life. He married Sandy at age 18 on June 4, 1961.He started out working at Solar Turbine, then worked in construction building houses in Lake Tahoe. Roy always had a love for the sea. He was so passionate about boats that he even owned a speed boat before having a car. Roy's passion carried him through much success and many different careers and ships in his lifetime. One day after returning home from Tahoe, he was encouraged by a dear friend, John Balelo, to work as an assistant engineer on his tuna boat, Eastern Pacificthis began his life out on the ocean.From there, Roy continued to work his way up in the industry and continued studying and gaining higher certifications until holding the highest license possible in his field as Chief Engineer, allowing him to run any type of vessel he desired. During his career, he worked on many different vessels taking him all over the world. Just to name a few...along with good friend, Richard Balelo they took the newly-built tuna seiner, Tuna Mar, from the shipyard in San Diego to its new home in Portugal. Working with another dear friend, Nello Marciel, took another ship out of Guam with a Taiwanese crew to train them to run their first ever tuna seiner. They then went together to work in the Bering Sea of Alaska on long liner commercial fishing boats.Roy then fulfilled another dream, to be Chief Engineer on a cruise ship, The Yorktown Clipper, which traveled to many exotic places. His wife and granddaughter even got to join him on a couple of his cruises. After that he was recruited to be Chief Engineer of the newly-built ship, SuperFerry and he brought it on its maiden voyage from the shipyard in Louisiana to Hawaii where he helped launch it into service between the Hawaiian Islands. He ended up spending the last 10 years working for his most beloved company, The Research Corporation of the University of Hawaii, as Chief Engineer on several of their research vessels, the last being Kilo Moana. He was always loved and admired by his co-workers and crew and he felt the same about them and all his ships.In his off-time he could be found tinkering around the house with home-improvement projects and honey-do's, travelling the world with his wife and spending time with his family. One of his favorite things was to be out boating and camping at the Colorado River with his family and friends.He is survived by his loving family including his wife of nearly 60 years, Sandy Ryan; daughter, Erica Savallo (John); granddaughter, Alexandra Savallo; grandson, Dylan Savallo; siblings, Bill Ryan (Lety), Eloise Randazzo (Carmine) and George Ryan (Bev). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Ryan who also passed away this year. Roy was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019