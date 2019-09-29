|
Roy Keith "George"' Dooley December 24, 1928 - September 24, 2019 El Cajon Roy Keith Dooley passed away in his home on September 24, 2019 in El Cajon, CA. He was born December 24, 1928, in Atchison County, Mo., to Vance and Neva Dooley. Roy's family were farmers in the Iowa and Missouri area and he graduated from Hamburg High in Hamburg, IA in 1946. Roy and his wife Mary moved with their two daughters to El Cajon, CA in 1960 where they have lived ever since. Roy was employed by Pascal-Dilday Car Dealership for over 20 years as Parts Manager. He was a founding member of the San Diego 4 Wheelers and loved his time camping and four-wheeling in the desert with many friends. After retirement, Roy managed Payton Saw & Lawnmower in Lakeside, CA. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Rex Dooley and his wife of 57 years, Mary. Roy is survived by his brother Dick Dooley of Iowa, his daughters Dianne (Jim) El-Hajj of Santee, CA and Cheryl (Bill) Erholtz of Santee, CA, five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. He lived a full and happy life and will be missed by the many who knew and loved him. We know he is now four wheeling in the sky, pain free and full of energy. Services for Roy Dooley will be held Friday, October 4th at El Cajon Mortuary 634 So. Mollison, El Cajon with a reception following at his home.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019