Home

POWERED BY

Services
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Alpine Cemetery
Alpine , CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lakeside VFW
12650 Lindo Lake
Lakeside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Creamer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy W. Creamer Battalion Chief (Ret)


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy W. Creamer Battalion Chief (Ret) Obituary
Roy, 82, completed his life's journey peacefully at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Roy was a lifelong resident of El Cajon - Lakeside. For the majority of his adult life, he was with the El Cajon Fire Department from 1958 to 1991.


On December 23, at 10:00 am, to honor his wishes, there will be an Interment at Alpine Cemetery, Alpine, CA.


Memorials preferred, in lieu of flowers to The Heritage Foundation, , Ducks Unlimited.


Come share Stories, Tacos and Tamales on January 19, 2020, at 2-5 pm, Lakeside , 12650 Lindo Lake, Lakeside, CA. Please RSVP before January 6, 2020, at (619) 938-3593.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -