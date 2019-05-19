Rozanne Bullok Rozie' Matthews December 2, 1928 - April 18, 2019 San Marcos Rozanne was born to Alba E. Bullok and Margaret Nelson Bullok in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on Dec. 2, 1928. She grew up in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, California, and also spent a lot of her adult life in Hawaii."Rozie," as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, had a very warm and winning personality, and had many close lifelong friendships, with Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and schoolmates.She had a "special gift" with animals and received visits, letters, and "thank yous" from her four-legged friends, which she treasuredwas nicknamed the "Dog Whisperer."Rozie was a talented musician playing piano and the accordion. She loved to travel and shared many trips and adventures with her sister Jeane and friends.After graduating from high school in Willets, CA, she attended Eureka Business School. She worked as a secretary for several companies. During a vacation trip to Hawaii, she was so impressed with the people, culture, and beauty, she moved to Haleiwa, HI. She owned and operated her own business and was an active member of the Sunset Beach Church. She made many close friends in Haleiwa, and was a wonderful hostess to her many visiting relatives and friends.She retired and moved close to her family in San Marcos, CA. She was an active member and resident at Lakeview Mobile Estates. She was also, an active member of the Lake Church in San Marcos, CA.She is survived by her sister, Jeane Austin, Hollister, CA; nephews, James E. (Cheri) Austin, San Juan Bautista, CA, and John P. Austin, Hollister.Rozie met life with Wit, Wisdom, and Gusto.At the end of her Life, she could say, "I DID IT MY WAY."In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to ASPCA online or call 1 (800) 628-0028. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019