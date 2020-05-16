Our Dearest Rozi... you were a very special person..you were one of the first two people to introduce yourself to us when we moved into the neighborhood 16 years ago, especially since you knew we had a dog..you were funny, spontaneous, serious and just a fun loving person...I will always remember your kindness and especially your infectious smile...you were always positive and happy..I will always remember the visits I had with you, when I would bring my dog you always had a treat for him and every other dog that would stop by...Thanks for the friendship, until we meet again

Sandra OBrien