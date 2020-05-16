Rozanne Bullok Matthews
In memory of Rozanne Bullok Matthews.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 16, 2020.
7 entries
May 24, 2019
What a pretty lady with personality plus! Just hearing her name caused me to break out with laughter or a big smile. She was the life of a party and a lady of many talents. Among my cherished memoirs of Rozanne are her artistic drawings and her letters with funny quips and quotes and her love for her Lord. I'm so glad she brushed my life. She was a beautiful friend.
Ellie Otake
May 24, 2019
I have only the happiest of memories of Rozanne. She was a joy to work with and the best kind of friend in every way.
Linda Cox
May 24, 2019
Ruth Powell
May 23, 2019
laverne sharp
May 20, 2019
Rozanne was a special lady, who always had a smile and welcome for everyone. I knew Rozanne thru The Lake Church where she enjoyed welcoming everyone into God's house. My condolences to the family.

Donna Roberts
May 20, 2019
Rozie lit up a room!
She loved God, animals & people.
She made the world a better place.
Aloha, dear Rozie. A hui hou~
Bette Savini
Bette Savini
May 19, 2019
Buck getting a treat
Our Dearest Rozi... you were a very special person..you were one of the first two people to introduce yourself to us when we moved into the neighborhood 16 years ago, especially since you knew we had a dog..you were funny, spontaneous, serious and just a fun loving person...I will always remember your kindness and especially your infectious smile...you were always positive and happy..I will always remember the visits I had with you, when I would bring my dog you always had a treat for him and every other dog that would stop by...Thanks for the friendship, until we meet again
Sandra OBrien
