Mary Willis Stewart, RSCJ July 13, 1925 - March 1, 2020 Atherton Sister Mary Willis Stewart, RSCJ, was born on July 13, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Henry Stewart and Margaret Magee Stewart. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1947 at Kenwood, in Albany, New York. She made her first vows in 1950, and her final profession in Rome in 1955. She earned degrees from Manhattanville College in New York. Sister Stewart taught at Sacred Heart schools, including Stone Ridge in Washington, D.C., Eden Hall in Philadelphia, and Carrollton in Miami. She also served as minister to the elderly at the Sacred Heart parish in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, as diocesan director of ministry to the sick in Memphis, Tennessee; and as coordinator of social ministry in the diocese of Metuchen, New Jersey. Sister Stewart served in prison ministry in St. Louis as a chaplain and art therapist. She was a member of the San Diego Watercolor Society and served as president from 1993-1994. In 2006, Sister Stewart moved to the Oakwood retirement community in Atherton, California. On March 1st, after a brief final illness, Sister Stewart went peacefully to God. Sister Stewart is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A memorial mass for Sister Stewart will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00 am in the Oakwood Chapel, 140 Valparaiso, Atherton, California, followed by burial and sharing of memories. Memorial contributions can be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020