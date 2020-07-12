Rudy E. Ballesteroz September 20, 1930 - June 2, 2020 San Diego Rudy Ballesteroz, age 89, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on June 2, 2020. Rudy was born in Arizona and grew up in Fresno, California.Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Cheryl Maxwell; his daughter Gail Nery; son Rudy Ballesteroz Jr.; granddaughter Camille Caldwell and grandson Brian Ballesteroz. Also surviving him are his daughter-in-law, Debbie Ballesteroz, and her daughters Crystal Rodriguez, Crystin Puentes, and five step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Mary Lou Ballesteroz, and his son Guy Ballesteroz.Rudy was a U.S. Army Veteran who served as 1st Sergeant in the Korean and Vietnam wars, where he served three tours. During his service, he earned several medals, including 3 Bronze Stars. Rudy retired from the Army after 24 years of service. He always looked back on his years of military service with gratitude and pride. Rudy credited them with giving him the discipline he needed to succeed. The military was his lifelong passion, and he considered it an honor to serve. His patriotism and loyalty learned in the military never left him, as his friends and family will attest.After retiring, he attended Fresno State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology. Rudy was then employed by Fresno County for 18 years before acquiring a position with the CA Department of Corrections in San Diego, where he worked as a Parole Agent until retiring in 2001.Rudy and Cheryl enjoyed many years of world travel together, and the enrichment it brought to their lives. The services will be postponed until we can gather together again, when Rudy is taken to his final resting place at Miramar National Cemetery.



