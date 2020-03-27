|
Rudy Villaruz Paraiso March 27, 1919 - March 18, 2020 El Cajon Centenarian Rudy V. Paraiso was a US Lt. Colonel in the elite 82nd Airborne. A WWII and Korean War veteran. A survivor of the Bataan Death March and Prison Camp. A Bronze Star recipient for heroic valor during the Korean War. He was also awarded many other honors and medals for his sacrificial service throughout his prestigious military career, including a Purple Heart twice. Rudy retired in San Diego in 1967. "Rodolfo" was a devoted husband to June for 68 years and a caring, father to 9 children (Alfred, James, Anthony, Jane, Joan, John, Joy, Jacqueline and Joseph). He is survived by his 91-year-old wife, his 97-year-old sister, Aurora, 8 children, 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren with more on the way. This Paraiso Patriarch was a confident leader, a Professor of Military Science and even a black belt in karate and judo. After the military, he was on staff at SD Military Academy, a Senior VP of Admin Services and Dept. Manager at Home Federal. He also earned a Masters degree in Business Administration. A man of few words and a dry sense of humor, he kept others on their toes and drew laughter when least expected. An ever humble and generous man, he always said he was rich because of his family. His beautiful "Doll" (June) and all his loved ones are what brought him the greatest pleasure. Just 9 days shy of his 101st birthday, he passed away of natural causes leaving a great void in so many hearts. As a man of deep faith in God and a love for people, his testimony ever inspires many. Rudy is a truly beloved hero.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020