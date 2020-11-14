1/1
Rufus Benbrook
1937 - 2019
In memory of Rufus Benbrook.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
09:30 AM
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint John of the Cross Catholic Church
November 23, 2019
Condolences to the Benbrook family in their time of loss of a beloved father, grandfather & great grandfather.
Dave Hollings
November 22, 2019
Warm memories of Ben. Always willing to help, and always quick with a smile. Really respected his work, and play, approach to living - which was 120% full speed. And how family was always first. RIP Sir Ben - and best to the family...
Greg Smith
