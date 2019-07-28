|
|
Russell W. Kirbey 1929 - 2019 SAN DIEGO ...Beloved husband and father passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2019. After graduating from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in the winter of 1947, where he served as Senior Class President, Russ continued his education at Frank Wiggins Trade School and then completed a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of California, Santa Barbara in Industrial Education.While at UCSB he met and later married in 1955, Marion Louise Wendel of Santa Barbara. Together they raised a family of four children.After graduation, Russ was commissioned in the Navy and served in both Pacific and Atlantic fleets, on surface vessels and submarines, attaining the rank of Commander. When he retired from the Navy, he was assigned to the Naval Group Command Staff in charge of reserve officer personnel training in the Los Angeles area.After leaving the military, Russ returned to the academic world to earn a Master's degree in education from Oregon State University, with additional studies at USC and UCLA. Four years were then spent teaching high school classes in Industrial Arts before joining the organization that became his life's work.In 1964, he accepted a position with Braille Institute of America, Inc. as Assistant Executive Director. In 1966, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer (Executive Director). He remained in this role until his retirement in 1995. Russ expanded and built new educational centers in Orange County, Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage, Santa Barbara, and a new larger center in Los Angeles, and constructed a playground for the blind children in the Los Angeles area. After retirement he was involved part-time in San Diego with Braille Institute, planning a new expanded educational center for the blind and visually impaired residents of our state's second most populated county.In addition to his work with Braille Institute, Russell was active in a number of local and national educational service organizations including the Rotary Clubs of Los Angeles and San Diego, Town Hall, the Navy League of the United States, and in volunteer service on Board and Committees of Saint Paul's Senior Homes and Services in San Diego.After retiring, he and his wife, Marion, moved to San Diego to enjoy their retirement years and family. They traveled and enjoyed many trips and memories together with their family and friends. Russ enjoyed creating his ceramic art, swimming, reading, and continuing volunteer service.Russ is survived by his wife, Marion; two sons, Russell Tyler Kirbey and Dwight Randall Kirbey; and two daughters, Dawna Lauren Kirbey and Wendi Deneen Kirbey York. They all reside in the San Diego area.Russell's military graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on August 16, 2019 at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Noble Road, San Diego, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Russell Kirbey to Braille Institute of America or to .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019