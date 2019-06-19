Russell W. Reinbold, Jr. September 17, 1928 - May 16, 2019 San Diego Russell W. Reinbold, Jr., age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his home in Rancho Bernardo in the company of his loving wife and close family. Russ (Shad) was born and grew up in Allentown, PA, before joining the Marines immediately after graduating high school. As a young man, he and several friends took a vacation trip to California. He liked it so much, he stayed and in the years that followed, he attended Fullerton Junior College and San Diego State University. In 1961, he married his sweetheart, Joella Hutcheson, and remained happily married for the rest of his life. He had a successful career, working as a General Credit Manager for Harvey Aluminum, Martin Marietta, and then Commonwealth Aluminum until 1987. He enjoyed many things in life including travel, golf, and his close friends. But most of all, he adored his family and grandchildren. Those who knew him will always remember his perpetual smile, enduring kindness, and hearty laugh. He is survived by his wife, Joella Reinbold, son, Mark Reinbold, daughter, Cherish Nikitich, and 4 grandchildren: Kasey Reinbold, Carter Reinbold, Amber Haven, and Amanda Nikitich. He will be honorably interred at Miramar National Cemetery. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary