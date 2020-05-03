Ruth A. Hunt December 14, 1932 - April 18, 2020 Point Loma Ruth, age 87, was born in Neffs, Ohio, but called Point Loma her home where she raised her family.Ruth opened Home Federal Savings and Loan's first branch in North Park in 1956. She broke the glass ceiling and became the first woman to be designated Asst. Vice President in 1972, Vice President in 1973 and Sr. Vice President in 1986. She retired from Home Fed in 1991 after 36 years.She was an active member of the California and US League and was National Vice Chair of the US League's Deposit Acquisition Committee. She also was in charge of operations for the FSLIC in closing five failed Tennessee S&L's. Ruth was honored by Who's Who of American Women, Soroptimist Women of Accomplishment, and the YMCA Tribute to Women and Industry.Ruth is survived by her husband Tom, her children Tom Jr., Pamela and Janet, five grandchildren, and two great-grandbabies. She is also survived by her sister Joanne.A private service due to COVID-19 will be held Tuesday, May 5, at El Camino Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Father Joe's Villages.



