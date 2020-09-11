Ruth Ann Hageman

February 4, 1937 - August 27, 2020

San Diego

Ruth Ann grew up between the cities of Oakland and San Leandro, in the East Bay of California. She graduated in 1958 with a BA in English from UC Berkeley where she initiated her teaching career and met her husband, Bob Fahey. In 1960, Ruth Ann and Bob moved across the country to pursue their graduate degrees at the University of Chicago. In 1963, Bob's university position at UCSD brought the couple to La Jolla, California, where Ruth Ann launched her life as a mother, teacher, civic servant, activist, and dear friend. Her first big strides were joining the League of Women Voters and teaching at La Jolla Country Day School. Ruth Ann was a natural and beloved teacher. For decades after she stopped teaching to work for the City of San Diego, she received letters from her past students thanking her for her inspiration and for having confidence in them. Ruth Ann's first child, Felicia, was born in 1967, followed by Kevin in 1971. Ruth Ann loved being a mother and raised her children to be independent, creative, and adventurous. She showed them acts of love in the smallest of detail (a bath towel warmed in the dryer), but most of all through her continuous support and encouragement: "I love you more than all the stars in the sky, more than all the leaves on all the trees, more than all the sand on the beaches." Ruth Ann balanced many commitments in her life with enthusiasm: her family, working for the City of San Diego, volunteering with the League of Women Voters, and participating monthly in gatherings with Poetry Group, her cherished group of long-term friends. Ruth Ann's friends recall her incredible energy and devotion to many outreach projects including her collaboration with a small group of women to raise funds, create and oversee Julian's Anchorage, a safe house for battered women and their children. Julian's Anchorage ran successfully from 1984-2016. As a member of the League of Women Voters of San Diego (LWVSD), Ruth Ann chaired a study of the City's Civil Service Commission. At the conclusion of the study, Ruth Ann took the Civil Service exam and did so well that she decided to apply for a job with the City of San Diego. In her long, successful career with the City, Ruth Ann worked in various positions as part of the Housing Commission, in the City Manager's office, and as Energy Coordinator. She was a hard worker, respectful of co-workers, thoughtful and generous in sharing credit. While working for the City, Ruth Ann also assumed the volunteer role of President of the local chapter of California Women in Government (CWIG), a statewide organization. Always well organized and prepared, she conducted CWIG meetings in her usual inclusive and gracious style. Ruth Ann's final and crowning contributions to the city of San Diego was the installation in 1997 of a statue of Kate Sessions, the "Mother of Balboa Park", a project she spearheaded and carried out with her sculptor friend Ruth Hayward. The 6 1/2 foot bronze statue resides at the southwest corner of Sefton Plaza near the Sixth Avenue entrance to Balboa Park.In 1987, Ruth Ann married Bill Bohan and was welcomed into Bill's family by his four children, Bridget, Gretchen, Sean and Barbara, who were soon celebrating new marriages and births. These were deeply joyful years for Ruth Ann who relished the beauty, athleticism, and academic successes of their six granddaughters, Megan, Julia, Emily, Olivia, Rachel, and Kayla.Ruth Ann passed in her sleep on August 27th. Bill, her love of over 30 years, died 10 days later. Ruth Ann is dearly missed and her memory will be cherished by all the family members and friends who embraced her. Ruth Ann, in our memory you will always shine brightly.



