Ruth E Leerhoff October 28, 1929 - May 18, 2020 Ruth E. Leerhoff, 90, passed into the presence of her Lord. Tenured and respected Head Librarian at SDSU, 1964-1992, she was instrumental in curating the Special Collections University Archives. Survived by a brother; three nieces and a nephew; seven great nieces and nephews.



