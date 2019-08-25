|
Ruth G. Chloe' Reed September 22, 1938 - July 11, 2019 Vista A true original is gone. Ruth "Chloe" Reed died on July 11, 2019, of Alzheimer's at the age of 80.Born in Indiana to Thomas and Faye Griffith, moved to a farm in Ohio they called Peaceful Hollow, where Chloe lived an idyllic childhood. She graduated from Ohio State and married Ed Reed, a popular musician who had a Dixieland band called The Riverboat Five, who recorded with Mercury Records. Chloe spent the early, happy days of their marriage traveling with the band, loving the bohemian life on the road.The couple later settled near his parents in Vista, CA, and Chloe joined the Bonsall Elementary School family, where she taught 3rd grade until retirement. She was a talented artist, a gifted musician with a sharp wit and great creativeness, an award-winning teacher. She loved her students and stayed in touch with many long after she retired. Predeceased by Ed, soulmate and husband of 55 years; niece, Priscilla Murphy. Survived by niece, Melanie Thayer, OH; nephews, Rev. Bud Griffith, SC, Matt Feeney, OH, cousins, Judy Gulmire, IN, and Jim Teeters, IN.As Chloe's life was filled with music and fine arts, these quotes seem to fit well: "The Song is Ended, but the Melody Lingers On" by Irving Berlin. "The Pain Passes, but the Beauty Remains." Pierre Auguste Renoir. Chloe's beauty will forever remain with those who knew and loved her.Many thanks to Maya and her lovely crew at Avocado Creek Residential for the impeccable care Chloe received there during her last year, and to Marina, RN, UniCare Hospice, for her very real empathy, loving care, skill, and kindness.At Chloe's request, no formal services.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019