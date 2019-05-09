Sr. Ruth Garbani August 19, 1927 - April 25, 2019 Los Angeles Garbani, Ruth Jeannette, C.S.J., age 91, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Ruth was born in San Diego, California, on August 19, 1927 to Benjamin V. Garbani and Juliet M. Domenigoni Garbani, who emigrated from Gresso, Switzerland. In 1910 Ben and Juliet settled in Descanso and operated a cattle ranch. There they started their family and had eight children, with Ruth being the youngest. Ruth left the ranch and family on February 11, 1949 and entered the postulate of the Sisters of St Joseph at St. Mary's Academy in Los Angeles. She received the habit on August 15, 1949 and said her final vows on August 15, 1956, as Sister Mary Rene. She later returned to her Baptismal name. Sr. Ruth taught in Catholic elementary and high schools for more than 50 years. More than 20 years of that was spent at Our Lady of Peace Academy in San Diego. Sr. Ruth is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held in San Diego at Sacred Heart Church in Ocean Beach (2014 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.) on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be on Monday, May 20, at 12:00 noon at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 9, 2019