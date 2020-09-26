Ruth L. Bradshaw

April 17, 1923 - September 19, 2020

El Cajon

Ruth died in her home in El Cajon, California. Ruth was born in Lane, South Dakota, to Ole N. Solberg and Eda Hoffman Solberg. She was from a large family with nine surviving children. She was raised on a farm and her only diversion was school.Ruth loved and excelled in school. She enjoyed drama, plays, and recitations. After graduating from high school, Ruth moved to St. Louis to live with her older sister Lydia and a younger sister soon joined them. After living in St. Louis for four years, she and her two sisters traveled to San Diego in August of 1945 at the end of World War II. Two of their brothers were already living in San Diego.Ruth got a job, attended San Diego State College, and graduated with a degree in education and soon earned a teaching credential. Ruth truly had a calling to teach. She enjoyed teaching fifth grade, and so enjoyed her "kids." She pursued her own education and earned a master's degree in education. Ruth met her husband, Charles Bradshaw (deceased), in a summer literature class; it was an exciting and happy time. They married in December 1946, and their love affair lasted 70+ years. They had three children, Gary (deceased), Jill, and Charlie, and have six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.Ruth enjoyed jazzercise well into her eighties. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf at Balboa and at the Singing Hills Country Club (Sycuan Golf Resort) and the friendships it provided. She was a voracious reader, played bridge, enjoyed the opera and symphonies. She and Brad were animal lovers and in later years rescued four dogs. She will be sorely missed by friends and family. We love you mom.



