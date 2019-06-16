|
|
Ruth Lucille Asbury Wyatt October 14, 1928 - June 2, 2019 San Diego Ruth was born October 14, 1928 in San Diego, CA, to Vernon and Elizabeth Asbury. She grew up in San Diego where she spent most of her adult life. Ruth passed into God's arms on June 2, 2019 at 5:50am. Ruth is survived by her four daughters, Joann Clemesha, Marilyn Pennock ( Dale), Patty Schaeffer (Dan), and Leslie Lacher (Steve), 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Leona Sanderson. She was a devoted wife to John "Jack" Wyatt for 64 years, who preceded her in death in 2012. Also preceding her in death were her son-in-law, Doug Clemesha, and her siblings, Kathryn Petersen, Don Asbury, Jim Asbury, MaryJane Sandt and Ray Asbury. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 2766 Navajo Road, El Cajon, 92020, on June 28 at 10:00 a.m. A private interment will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's San Diego at alzfdn.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019