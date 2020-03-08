Home

Ruth Margaret Witters

Ruth Margaret Witters Obituary
Ruth Margaret Witters February 27, 1936 - February 18, 2020 San Diego Ruth Margaret Witters, 83, passed away peacefully on February 18 at the Lakeview Hospice Home in La Mesa, California, after a lengthy battle with a major heart condition. She also suffered from severe arthritis for many years. She was born February 27, 1936, the fourth of seven children of John and Viola Feld of Freeport, Illinois, all of whom preceded her. She married Richard G. Witters on January 3, 1953. They lived in the Freeport area until 1963 when they decided to move to San Diego with two sons and a daughter. In 1965 they had a third son Steven, who preceded her in 2015.Ruth is survived by her husband; sons, Richard Arthur (Patricia), Mark Allen (Julie), and daughter, Karen Sue (Tom). She is also survived by grandchildren, Jeramya (Nancy) and Jonah, Zachary, and Ashlynn (Steve), Daniel (Cynthia) and Andrew; great-grandchild, Dominic; step-great-grandchildren, Sahara, Isabella, and Jesse; step-grandchild, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Evannie Rose and Karalee Ann, and step-great-grandchildren, Theodore and Benicio. She is also survived by her namesake granddaughter, Ruth Margaret (Diego); grandson, Michael (Justine); step-granddaughter, Alin Josefina Hernandez (Salvador); step-great-grandchildren, Alexander and Christopher, and step-grandson, Moises Ricardo Hernandez. Ruth is also survived by many of her cousins, nieces, and nephews.It was her wish to be buried in Freeport, so when the weather back there permits, her daughter Karen and her husband Richard will take her urn there and fulfill her wishes. A San Diego family memorial is being planned, and a memorial will be held in Freeport, Illinois, at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
