Ruth May Scull January 28, 1921 - March 24, 2020 SAN DIEGO Ruth May Ahlers Scull, age 99, of San Diego, California passed away on Tuesday March 24, 2020. Ruth was born January 28, 1921, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ruth lived a full and beautiful life, and she passed away naturally and peacefully encircled with the love of her family, whom she loved and who so loved her. She and her husband, Byron Frank Scull, were married on June 28, 1940, in Cincinnati. They loved each other dearly and built a beautiful life together in Ohio. Ruth and Byron were blessed with three sons, Byron Bruce Scull, Dennis Giles Scull, and Robert Keith Scull. The family relocated from Cincinnati to Chula Vista, California in 1955, where they lived until her husband Byron's death on March 30, 1991; thereafter, Ruth relocated to Scripps Ranch in San Diego, where she lived independently until age 97, and then transitioned to assisted living. Ruth was continually uplifted by new ideas and was excited by life's possibilities. She possessed a gift for fun, insight, generosity, and lust for life, traits that made her an exceptional dance teacher and business owner. She earned her professional dance teaching credentials from the Dance Masters in Chicago, Illinois. She had the good fortune at an early age to be taught tap and dance on stage with Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, as well as being taught by many other accomplished dance professionals. She worked for 45 years as a dance teacher in Ohio public schools, managing her own dance studio in Ohio, and from 1955 managing her own dance studio in Chula Vista. She taught ballet, tap, jazz, and ballroom dance to youth and adults and was always fondly referred to by her students as "Miss Ruth." Enterprising, original, creative, and inventive, Ruth wrote, choreographed, and directed her own studio performances such as "The Haunted House," "The Card Game," "The Jewel Heist," and "Here Comes the Showboat." Several of Ruth's Annual Dance Performances were held at Cook Elementary School, Kellogg Elementary School, and Southwestern College which was sponsored by the U.S. Air Force Moms. Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Byron, her father and mother, Ben and Marie Ahlers, and her older brothers, Bernard Ahlers and Robert Ahlers. Ruth is survived by her sons, Byron, Dennis, and Robert; her sons' spouses, Martha, Toni, and Julia; her six grandchildren, Deanna, Tammy, Ron, Derk, Sarah, and Phillip; and her seven great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Michael, Ryan, Adam, Shayla, Jaclyn, and Katlyn. Services will be held at Glen Abbey Memorial Park's Chapel of the Roses in Bonita, California at a future date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.glenabbeysandiego.net for the Scull family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020