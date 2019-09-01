|
Ruth O. Fivash January 26, 1922 - August 12, 2019 San Diego Ruth went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 12, 2019. She died suddenly and unexpectedly in her home and didn't suffer for a moment. She was a wonderful mom, devoted daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was born in Sumner, Iowa on a dairy farm and raised with three sisters and a brother. She fell in love and married Jack Fivash, a Navy career man, on June 14, 1945. They had five children( the 5-ashes) Chuck (Terri), Susan Walters (Ron), Arla Philippbar (Don), Lisa and Scott (Marilyn).She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.She enjoyed being a homemaker and sewed, cooked great dinners every night and had legendary birthday parties, which gave her enormous joy.Her husband Jack died in 1983, and she outlived two additional husbands, Russell Pierce, and Paul Lopez. Ruth continued to be active and loved being busy. She said, "I hope heaven is busy". She loved talking about heaven. Her memorial service is planned for September 24th at Mt. Miguel Covenant.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019