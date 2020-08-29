1/1
Ruth O. Fivash
1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Ruth O. Fivash.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial service
Mt. Miguel Covenant
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Featheringill Mortuary
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 10, 2019
RUTH AND JACK FIVASH
SUZY WALTERS
September 10, 2019

My joy is that mom is in heaven. My sadness is only tempered by the remarkable personal 'Ruth stories' told, with heart, by those touched by her extrovert-personality. Even the Chief of Police for 40 years In Indianapolis called me out of the blue and said, I HAVE HEARD ABOUT YOUR MOM AND YOU 5 KIDS SINCE I WAS A BABY.

As long as we all remember her, talk about her, share our stories about her, and what she meant to us and even how she bugged us, her light will never go out.

You don't have many people in your life for 70 plus years. MOM'S DAUGHTER, SUZY
September 10, 2019

My joy is that mom is in heaven. My sadness is only tempered by the remarkable personal 'Ruth stories' told, with heart, by those touched by her extrovert-personality. Even the Chief of Police for 40 years In Indianapolis said, I HAVE HEARD ABOUT YOUR MOM AND YOU 5 KIDS SINCE I WAS A BABY.

As long as we all remember her, talk about her, share our stories about her, and what she meant to us, even how she bugged us, her light will never go out.

You don't have many people in your life for 70 plus years. MOM'S DAUGHTER, SUZY
September 3, 2019
It is comforting to know that Ruth is at peace in Heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ...She will truly be missed. Yo Ogle
Yolanda and Bill Ogle
September 1, 2019
I have sweet memories of Ruth from the years she was a demonstrator for my mother Millie Wylie, she was one of mothers favorites., along with Mary Tullis and the other ladies. I also recall our families getting together even after the business closed. Ruth outlived my mother a little over a year, mother suffered with Altzheimers for several years and was just short of her 97th birthday when she too joined her Savior in her Heavenly home. May you be comforted by knowing you mother is wth Jesus and her many friends gone on before. From Millie's daughter Kay Wylie.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved