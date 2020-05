Auntie Ruthie's pathway into nutrition was a lifelong journey and most of the time I listened attentively and marveled at her knowledge. She realized the best way to persuade me to follow her lead was to combine words with food. Over the years, I faithfully ate a variety of her salads, raw foods, and tasty treats. Fortunately, my dad's nutrition attention span while listening to his sister would wander. Truth be told Auntie Ruthie, we would often secretly escape to scarf down some juicy cheeseburgers and tell no one!