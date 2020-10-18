Ruth Yates

September 20, 2020

San Diego

"Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear."My mother, Ruth Yates, age 99, died September 2, 2020.As her daughter, she taught me compassion and generosity. She was known for her hard work, helping to make life pleasant for others. She was intelligent and loving. I will always remember her fondness for song and dance and her gregarious nature. I feel blessed to have had her as my mother. I am thankful for all of the wonderful memories of my childhood. She helped to give those to me. I could not have had a better "mommy".If you would like to communicate with me, you are welcome to e-mail: sheilagayle2000@yahoo.com.



