Ryan Mayr Casey February 1978 - September 2018 SAN DIEGO It is with great sadness that the Casey family announce the death of their son and brother, Ryan Casey on September 4, 2018. Ryan attended Bird Rock elementary school, Murilands Junior High and La Jolla High School. He graduated from UCLA, majoring in History, in 2000. Ryan traveled the world filming wildlife in Alaska and Africa with his father George, who passed away earlier in the year.Ryan took over the family recording company during the last three years of his life while living in Pacific Beach and playing sand volleyball every chance he had.Ryan leaves behind his mother, Ellen, his sister, Erin, brother, Sean, two nieces, Rose and Shea, uncle, Harry and aunt, MeiMei plus a lot of cousins. Go with love our dearest."no help for that"by Charles Bukowaskithere is a place in the heart that will never be filleda spaceand even during the best moments and the greatest timeswe will know itwe will know it more than everthere is a place in the heart that will never be filledandwe will waitandwait in that space
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019
