Sachiko Doane
December 25, 1934 - December 5, 2019
Bonita
Sachiko Doane, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, was taken to heaven on December 5th 2019. She passed away at home surrounded by family after a long battle with dementia.She is survived by her husband Fred, two children Fred Jr and Christine Benton as well as four grandchildren. She will be terribly missed.Sachiko was born and raised in Okinawa, Japan where she met and married her husband of 60 years. She was an intelligent, caring and loving wife.Fred and Sachiko always told each other "while in life or death we will always be together".

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
