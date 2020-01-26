Home

Sachiko Sachi' Wilkinson January 31, 1928 - January 3, 2020 Oceanside, CA Sachiko Komura Wilkinson, 91, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. Born in Japan, the youngest of 3 sisters, she worked for Nissan after WWII where she met Floyd Wilkinson. They fell in love and married in 1953, had 2 sons, traveled the world and enjoyed 53 years together. Sachi worked 20 years at the Camp Pendleton Exchange & enjoyed Ikenobo Ikebana, earning a Master's certificate & many friends. She is survived by sons Charles and James, their wives Paula and Carol, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. On February 8, 2020, she will be laid to rest next to Floyd at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, Oceanside. Funeral services start at 10:30 am at Eternal Hills Chapel, Oceanside.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020
