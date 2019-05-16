Services Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Catherine 4124 Mt Abraham Ave San Diego , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sally Langford Kuglen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sally Ann Langford Kuglen

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sally Ann Langford Kuglen March 2, 1933 - May 10, 2019 SAN DIEGO Kuglen, Sally Ann Langford age 86 of San Diego California has peacefully gone home to God on Friday May 10 , 2019.She was born March 2, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Charles and Mary (Gray) Langford. She was raised with her beloved brother, Tom until he died of appendicitis at 17 in 1943. His death was one of the great tragedies of her life and sparked her desire for a large family. Despite her loss she often spoke a rich and rewarding childhood in the Brooklyn of the 1940s including many sports and other activities, dance lessons, trips to Coney Island, horseback riding in Prospect Park, and a full social life with friends and many cousins. She was a proud graduate of Bishop McDonnell High School.A life long learner, in 1954 she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Plattsburgh State University in Plattsburgh, New York and began her teaching career on Long Island. She dreamed of traveling and within two years was a civilian teacher for the Department of Defense on military bases first in Tripoli, Libya and then in Wiesbaden, Germany. While in Libya one day she went for a swim in the Mediterranean Sea where she met a young lieutenant named Bob Kuglen. Back on dry land their relationship blossomed into love and they were married in 1960. They settled in Rutherford, New Jersey and by 1968 she had six children, realizing her dream of a big family.In 1973 the family relocated to beautiful San Diego. By 1975 she had resumed her teaching career while also earning a Master's degree in Special Education from San Diego State University. Her many teaching accomplishments include securing a grant for the first computers to Marshall School and raising funds to provide quality field trip experiences for her students. Her devotion to children continued after retirement when she volunteered with Voices for Children advocating for foster children.A lifelong devout and unwavering Catholic, in her late 70s and early 80s she read the Quran and Book of Mormon to gain a new perspective and understanding of God's people. For 45 years she was a parishioner of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church and gave generously to numerous Catholic and other religious organizations. She never shied from publicly displaying her beliefs and the bumper stickers and lawn signs are legendary.Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday May 16, 2019, at 11 am. at St Catherine, 4124 Mt Abraham Ave, San Diego 92111. A reception at the Kuglen home will follow.Her ashes will rest with Bob's at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery in Point Loma, California.She is survived by her children: Fran Kuglen, Christine Kuglen, Tom Kuglen, Tara Kuglen, Chuck Kuglen, and Gray Kuglen, their partners, co-parents, husbands and wives: Kerry Tucker, Hugo Alvarez, Elizabeth Dito, John Block and Haila Fine, and her nine grandchildren: Kania Tucker, Miguel Alvarez Kuglen, Elena Kuglen Alvarez, Martin Alvarez Kuglen, Gabi Kuglen Alvarez, Matthew Kuglen, Alexander Kuglen, Marlowe Kuglen, and Tavin Kuglen.In lieu of flowers she would be thrilled if you would donate to her favorite charity; BirthLineofsandiego.org. whose mission is to provide life-affirming support and resources to pregnant women and families with young children.