Sally Ann Oehser George

April 30, 1937 - November 12, 2020

San Diego

Sally Ann Oehser George, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born April 30, 1937, in San Diego, to Edward and Helen (Knox) Oehser, and was a graduate from Helix High Class of 1955, in La Mesa.A San Diego girl born and raised, she had an intrepid heart and was always open to the next adventure. She lived all over the United States and traveled the world, trekking to Mexico, New Zealand, Tasmania, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, even living in Australia for a time. She was fearless, vacationing up and down the beaches of the Baja peninsula with six children in tow.Sally was also deeply spiritual and her Christian faith was central to her being; every morning she set aside time to read the Bible and drink her coffee, and her involvement with the church was constant and durable. She was a life-long Sunday School teacher and a committed Community Bible Study Preschool Teacher and Core Leader. And so it was with notable grace that she approached her impending passing. She did not fear it; she had the simple and assured belief that she would soon be meeting Jesus.A loving mother whose children were her greatest pride, Sally managed to believe - and convince - each child that they were her favorite. She saw the world through rose-colored glasses, and they were the best kind of glasses: her positivity and love encouraged those around her to blossom. She freely passed that pride and joy down through generations, sharing it with her fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Sally joins her parents, her sister Nanette, and her brother Ed in heaven. She is survived by her children Gary (Jean), Tom (Lori), Richard (Sandrine), Dave (Julie), Merri, Karen (Jeff), her grandchildren Ben, MacKenzie, John Paul, Max, Grace, Zach, Anna, Sophie, Hannah, Joshua, Nick, Becky, Konner, Kassidy, and her great-grandchildren Margot, Lourdes, Rosie, Lila, and Jack.Sally was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who met her life smiling, with passion and enthusiasm, lighting up every room she entered.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a small graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20th at 11am. Flowers or remembrances can be sent to Poway Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Road Poway, California 92064, 858-748-4101. The family is planning a joyful celebration of life to be held in the Summer of 2021.



