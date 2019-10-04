|
Sally Bunyon Lynch San Diego Sally Bunyon Lynch passed away peacefully September 25. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William C. Lynch, a law professor and naval officer, her daughters Elizabeth Buse (Scott) and Sarah Simoneaux (Peter), her son Christopher Lynch (Deanna), and grandchildren William and Nicole Simoneaux, and Nikos, Helen, and Joan Buse. Memorial contributions may be made to Silverado Encinitas Memory Care, 335 Saxony Road, Encinitas, CA 92024. January 21, 1933 - September 25, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019