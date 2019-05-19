Sally Louise Dragonetti August 18, 1941 - April 20, 2019 SAN DIEGO Sally Louise Dragonetti died peacefully on April 20, 2019, at Grossmont Hospital with her husband at her side.She was born on August 18, 1941, in Buffalo, NY to Melvin and Elizabeth Nelson.She was the second female union bartender in San Diego, serving at the Seven Seas Lodge, Caesars Restaurant and the Ould Sod Pub.Sally was an officer of the Elkonetts women's auxiliary of El Cajon Elks Lodge 1812, and was a lifetime member of VFW post 1774 in La Mesa. She was a people person and always had her hand up when help was needed.Sally is survived by her husband, Joe, their son, Tom (Jennifer), stepdaughter, Diane (Tony), and three grandchildren.She was predeceased by a brother and two sisters.Sally and Joe would have been married 45 years in July.Private family services were held. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019