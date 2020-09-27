Sally Manchester Ricchiuti passed away suddenly on September 18, leaving a grieving family, a large community of friends with whom she shared love, a beautiful life and her strong faith.

Sally was born on December 30, 1970 in La Mesa, California, the daughter of Betsy and Doug Manchester. She attended All Hallows Academy, The Bishops School and graduated from La Jolla High School, Class of 1988. She went on to join her sisters at the University of Colorado, graduating in 1992. Following a career in radio and media in Salt Lake City and Boise, Sally returned to San Diego and married her high school classmate, Greg Ricchiuti. Together they welcomed three beautiful children; Molly, Maggie and Vincent.

Sally's biggest achievement and greatest joy in life was being a loving wife, mother and friend. She worshipped and honored her children and family. No one loved more fiercely than Sally. She made her home not only beautiful but a sanctuary of love and welcoming. She was always a giver of notes of encouragement and love, surprise gifts and endless thoughtful gestures.

She was passionate about loving and living and created a life filled with beauty, joy, charity, and anticipating the needs of family, friends and community.

She loved her country and provided countless support to men and women in uniform. She always flew small American flags outside their home. She led the charge in advocating for and raising funds for the local Fire Station 9 in La Jolla to ensure the firefighters had a comfortable place to stay and gather.

Sally was passionate about children in need and the medical community. Her deep appreciation for doctors, nurses and hospital staff was evident in her gracious gestures of profound gratitude, and the time and support she gave to Scripps Memorial and Rady Children's Hospital.

She immersed herself in the lives of her family and created celebrations with style and grace. Holidays were especially exciting in the Ricchiuti family, and spending time creating memories in Sally's favorite places on earth including Hawaii, Sun Valley and McCall, Idaho. Nothing made Sally happier than floating on Payette Lake with her friends and family, a visit to Grumpy's in Ketchum, a sunset at the Mauna Kea, or dancing to Tim McGraw.

Her beauty, laughter, compassion, empathy, profound faith and loving nature will forever be a gift to those who knew and loved her. She touched so many lives, and her beautiful spirit will be a comfort and guide for countless people who loved and cherished her.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Greg and her children Molly, Maggie and Vincent; her parents, Betsy and Doug Manchester; her siblings, Molly Eldredge (Ted), Katy Sabala (John), AnnMarie Navarra (Mark), Douglas (Emily), Anastasia, Emilie and Michael Manchester; her in-laws, Anne and Vince Ricchiuti; nieces and nephews, Maddy, Annie and Ford Eldredge, Betsy, Emma, JJ and Amaya Sabala, Lael, Kate and Russell Navarra; her sister-in-law, Mia Ammer and children Geoffrey and Annie; her brother-in-law, Mike Ricchiuti; her Aunt, Ann Paige, and cousins Ashley Bedlan and Bryan Cunningham, and many friends across the globe.

A private Mass of Celebration was held at the Immaculata on Thursday, September 24. In lieu of flowers, Sally would have asked for any donation in her memory be given to Rady's Children's Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.



