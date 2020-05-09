Salvacion Solis Carter December 10, 1948 - April 8, 2020 SAN DIEGO Salvacion Solis Carter, 71, of Philippines, passed away on April 8, 2020, in San Diego, California.Funeral services and viewing will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the California Cremation & Burial, 2200 Highland Ave, National City, CA. Viewing from 1pm to 6 pm, Mass will be 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Burial will be scheduled at a later date, when her body will be laid to rest at the Bible Mausoleum in Greenwood Memorial Park in San Diego, CA.Salvacion was born in the Tibio Antique province in the Philippines to Antonio Solis and Dolores Esparagoza on December 10, 1948.She married Edward Carter in 1978, in the Philippines, and remained with him for 18 years. She has worked many jobs in her lifetime, but most notably, is her last ten years of employment when she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. During this time she made many friends, and enjoyed the work she was doing helping others. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed frequenting the local casino. Salvacion is preceded in death by both her parents, and brothers, Prudencio Solis, and Eveng Solis, and her sister, Gena Agam. Salvacion is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Thompson, her husband, Kevin; her brothers, Ramon Solis, Jesus Solis and, her sisters, Maria Diquitco, Nelia Solis, and Mercy Solis; her grandson, Matthew Thompson, his wife Stephanie, and their two daughters, Naomi, and Abby; her granddaughter, Faustine Danczyk, and her husband James; her grandson, Timothy Thompson, and his fianc Irene Salazar.The Thompson family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone for their words of support, and sympathy.