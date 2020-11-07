Sam Charles Guardamondo

July 12, 1934 - October 22, 2020

CARLSBAD

Sam Charles Guardamondo passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 in Carlsbad, California, surrounded by his family. He was a beloved father, grand-father, life partner, nephew, cousin and friend. Sam is survived by his four children, Steve, Gina, Brian, and Mike Guardamondo; his eight grandchildren Mike Jr., Orion, Anthony, Charlene, Glenn, Alisha, Brian Jr. and Erika; his partner of 29 years, Barbara Craig; his half-brother, Thomas Georgion and half-sister, Cathy Andrews; his beloved aunt, Josephine "Jo" Montera and cousin, Charlene Arico.



Sam was born on July 12, 1934 in Pueblo, Colorado to Salvatore Vincenzo "Sam" Guardamondo and Virginia Urone Guardamondo. He was raised by his grandparents and aunts on a farm in Pueblo, where he learned how to fish and hunt. He began working as a young man and developed a strong work ethic, which later would prove to be a key to his success in business. Sam was a veteran, having proudly served in the United States Army during the 1950s. He was married in his mid-twenties to Donna Lee Smith. The couple had four children together before they divorced ten years later. Sam remarried at age 39. His marriage to Martha Merchant Garrett ended after 16 years, due to the passing of his wife. A few years later he entered into what would be the longest relationship of his life with Barbara Craig, with whom he shared his life with until his final days. Sam was an incredible businessman, who built a successful produce brokerage, Agra Sales, from the ground up. After retiring in his late 50s, and fueled by his passion for deep sea fishing, he was able to realize his dream. On the coast of a small Mexican fishing town, he built his custom beach house and launched several fishing boats, including his treasured "Baja Magic". He would spend the next two decades graciously hosting both family and friends in his home in Los Barriles, Baja California. Many wonderful memories were created there for both he and his guests during those years. As per his wishes, Sam's ashes will be spread in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California. He will be loved and remembered always by all those who knew him!



