Sam Pratt

Sam Pratt Obituary
Sam Pratt San Diego Ret. Navy MCPO Sam Pratt was born in Campti, LA, to Sam Pratt Sr. and Earlene Pratt and was the 4th of eight brothers and sisters. He served in the US Navy from July 1955 to July 1981 retiring, then working for the federal government retiring in 2001. He is survived by wife Juanita, children: Cheryl, Danny, Michael, and Gregory (deceased), eight grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Mary Jo Jackson (John), brother Eddie (Hazel), and a host of extended family. Services information online. April 17, 1938 - April 2, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020
