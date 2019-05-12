Resources More Obituaries for Sam Weiss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sam Weiss

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sam Weiss April 14, 2019 San Diego Sam Weiss passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 105, born in January 1914 in Brooklyn, NY to Aaron and Sadie (Fleischer) Weiss. At age 5, Sam moved to Monticello, NY in the Catskill Mountains where he gained his love for the outdoors, hiking, swimming and fishing. It was also in Monticello where he developed his interest in radio after finding a book on crystal radio sets in a burn pile behind a local store. This early interest in radios turned into his lifelong career working various positions ending up at Consolidated Aircraft (which later became Convair then General Dynamics) in San Diego in 1944 finally retiring as a Sr. Electronics Engineer in 1971 at the age of 57. Ham radio was always an important part of Sam's life: He earned his Radio Telephone Operator License in 1941 and at the time of his death, was the oldest continually licensed ham radio operator in the United States. In ham radio circles he was known as W6VCD, "Sam The Ham."He married his best friend, Blanche, in 1934, two years after meeting at a Sweet 16 party in Brooklyn. The marriage lasted 81 years, one of the longest on record. In 1936, they packed everything they owned into their car and headed to California. Thinking they were going to settle in Los Angeles or San Francisco, they made a stop in San Diego to visit his sister and brother-in-law who was in the Navy. They decided to stay; he went downtown and got a job at Thearles Music the next day working on radios. A year later they became homesick and made a short move back to NY until 1940 when they again returned to San Diego to make it home. While working at General Dynamics, he purchased 3-1/2 acres on Mt. Helix and hand built the home of their dreams, where they lived for the next 11 years. After retiring, they traveled the U.S, Canada and Mexico in their RV for 10 years before settling in Yuma, AZ, where he took on the project of building another home. After 14 years, they returned to San Diego where they lived out the rest of their lives, surrounded by family and friends. At age 95, Sam wrote his autobiography: "Sam Weiss 95 Years Of Memories" which he entered into his computer with scanned pictures and had published into a hardcover book. Sam was a caring, content and appreciative person who always made the best of what life offered. He was accepting of people, welcomed them into his life and was not one to hold a grudge. He knew the meaning of gratitude, compassion and humility. Sam always looked at the positive, never the negative which he encouraged his family to do the same. Sam had a love of music, being self-taught on the accordion and harmonica. Throughout his life he loved singing, especially songs and music from the 1930's through 1950's, remembering every word. When people would ask Sam the secret of his long and rich life, he would reply: "Keep Smiling" and his favorite Yiddish expression: "Azoy gait es" (That's how it goes). He is survived by his sons Marty (Ruth) and Howard (Raven), his daughter Eleanor (Jim) Buskirk, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries