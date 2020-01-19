|
Samuel Hinojosa Jr. Bonita Samuel Hinojosa Jr., 85, passed away on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020, due to natural causes. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Andrew, David, Belinda (Kevin), Elizabeth, Frederick (Irene), Rachel, Jordan and (Elizabeth W.), and in Texas, brothers Rolando and Mario (Juanita) and many nephews and nieces; and was preceded in death by his wife, Elida P. Hinojosa, his daughter, Carolena Hinojosa, and his grandson, David J. Williams II. Samuel was born in Brownsville, TX. He served his country in the U.S Army and U.S Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam and Korean Wars. Upon retiring in 1974, he and his wife raised their children in San Diego. He will be missed and remembered as a witty hardworking man who never stopped learning and who loved his family and country. Committal Service at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, on January 21st, at 9:15 am. February 7, 1934 - January 5, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020